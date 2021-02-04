Solution for problems inside Iran: IRGC commander

Speaking during an inauguration ceremony in the northern Province of Ardabil on Thursday, Major General Hossein Salami said that the most amazing progress that the country has made so far has taken place under sanctions. He recalled the achievements during the Iran-Iraq war through relying on internal resources under the sanctions and said that whenever there has been sanctions, there has been more progress in Iran.

The IRGC commander-in-chief further underlined that the enemies will not change course and will not lift the sanctions through negotiations and called on the government to mobilize all forces and services to tackle the problems.

He added that the sanctions will be neutralized through relying on internal resources, stressing that the enemy will not change its foreign policy towards Iran even when a new administration comes to power.

The top commander added that the enemies' pressures will remain unchanged, calling for intensifying efforts to solve the problems by looking at inside the country for solutions.

He said that by looking for solutions inside the country, the dependency on the outside world will end, reminding that Iran is the most independent country in the world.

