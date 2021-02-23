Europe fails to live up its obligations under JCPOA: Borrell

The nuclear deal was a diplomatic move and “we are proud of it,” he said.

After former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from JCPOA. “We tried to maintain the landmark nuclear deal inked between Iran and six world’s major powers in Austrian capital Vienna in mid-July 2015.”

This is while that Islamic Republic of Iran adhered to its commitments under JCPOA when former US President Trump unilaterally withdrew from JCPOA and continued to live up to its commitments for a long time, Al-Jazeera reported.

He pointed to the passivity of Europe regarding the fulfillment of its obligations under JCPOA and added, “We have not fulfilled our economic obligations. This is not a simple matter. Islamic Republic of Iran complained about lack of realization of lifting sanctions. We tried to establish legitimate trade (with Iran) through INSTEX but the result was not so great.”

“We must get the nuclear deal back on track and build trust between the various parties. Of course, it is difficult to get JCPOA back on track, but we have to go step by step,” EU Foreign Policy Chief added.

