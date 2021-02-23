US recent measures ‘utterly insufficient’

Speaking in his weekly presser, Ali Rabiei pointed to the withdrawal of Trump Administration’s request for activation of the snapback mechanism in the UN Security Council and also lifting of restrictions on Iranian diplomats in the United Nations, adding, “Although we embrace such late measures and assess them as US return to a constructive path, such measures are utterly insufficient.”

Tehran expects that US officials would adhere in practice to their words and this will not happen unless Washington ‘immediately and completely’ implement the UNSCR 2231, he stressed.

Iran has always been ready to resume diplomacy with JCPOA members with goodwill so as to make sure the full implementation of the agreement, said Rabiei.

Asked about EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell’s proposal for US presence in JCPOA meetings as a guest, the spokesperson said “Talks between Iran and America are possible only within the JCPOA framework but as America has not returned to the deal yet, it cannot use the mechanisms defined within the JCPOA.”

“What we are reviewing is Europe’s proposal for holding an unofficial meeting for dialogue, not negotiation, between Iran and 4+1 and the US as a guest. We consider Mr. Borrell’s proposal good and in the framework of his efforts to maintain the JCPOA.”

