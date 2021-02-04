Borrell calls for using "maximum diplomacy" towards Iran

Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign affairs chief made the comments in a recent interview with the Russian Interfax news agency on a visit to Moscow.

Borrell described the Iran nuclear deal or the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as being in a critical condition once again. He claimed that he was making every effort to keep the JCPOA . He also said that Russia was an important partner in that regard, adding that he was keeping in touch with all participants, as well as with American partners.

The EU foreign policy chief said that an easy path was not ahead.

The new US administration has clearly announced a new approach, and all JCPOA participants are ready to get involved, according to him, adding that the JCPOA was based on Iran's nuclear commitments in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. He continued to claim that the European Union continues to fulfill its obligations under the JCPOA.

The US withdrawal from the JCPOA and the policy of "maximum pressure", including through secondary sanctions, had a negative impact, he asserted, adding that the JCPOA was unable to fully realize its potential, including in the economic field.

Borrell stressed that it was necessary to move from "maximum pressure" to "maximum diplomacy" within the framework of the JCPOA Joint Commission in order to try to create new positive motives and again ensure the full implementation of the agreement, including by Iran.

The ultimate goal remains to return to the full implementation of the agreement, the EU top diplomat underscored.

Iran has so far taken some steps away from the deal amid the lack of action by the European parties to deal to make up for Iran’s losses as a result of the illegal Trump administration’s moves.

The Iranian parliament passed a bill, dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions in early last December, setting a Feb. 21 deadline for Biden to lift the US sanctions. Otherwise, Iran will halt inspections of its nuclear sites by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and further boost uranium enrichment.

Iran has so far resumed 20% uranium enrichment at Fordow plant in accordance with the Parliament’s legislation and has warned that in the case Washington does not remove all the anti-Iran sanctions, it will also stop voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which gives IAEA inspectors unannounced visits to Iranian facilities.

