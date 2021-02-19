EU welcomes US' JCPOA-related measures

Reacting to JCPOA-related signals by the White House, Santo said, "The time for diplomacy has come, and US actions have created the conditions to accelerate the diplomatic efforts that have been underway over the nuclear deal in recent weeks."

He added that the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is working on the issue to bring the JCPOA on its right track i.e. returning the US to the deal and convincing Iran back to its commitments.

The United States on Thursday told the United Nations Security Council it was rescinding a Trump administration assertion that all UN sanctions had been reimposed on Iran in September.

Acting US Ambassador Richard Mills informed the 15-member body in a letter seen by Reuters.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European allies on Thursday that President Joe Biden’s administration was prepared to talk to Iran about both countries returning to a 2015 deal.

In reaction to the White House retreat from the snapback mechanism, FM Zarif said that the US unconditionally and effectively must lift all sanctions imposed and re-imposed by Trump in compliance with Resolution 2231.

HJ/5150992