Window of opportunity for resuming JCPOA still open: Borrell

Speaking in an interview with reporters on Fri., Borrell stated, “Now is the time not to miss it. As JCPOA coordinator, I am confident that there is a window of diplomatic opportunity to resume JCPOA. We must seize this opportunity and focus on ways to get JCPOA back on track so that all parties can live up to their commitments.”

His remarks came as Islamic Republic of Iran and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) agreed, after Tehran's decision to suspend the implementation of Additional Protocol, to continue the necessary monitoring and verification of IAEA inspectors in Iran for a limited period of three months.

The Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA) Rafael Grossi, who visited Tehran last Sunday, called the coming weeks ‘necessary’ for the IAEA and stated that the IAEA's interim agreement with Iran has provided a valuable opportunity for diplomacy to maintain the JCPOA.

Two years after the unilateral US withdrawal from JCPOA and the European Union's delay in fulfilling their obligations under the agreement, Iran has taken steps under IAEA oversight to reduce its obligations and has repeatedly stated that if sanctions are lifted and JCPOA parties fulfill their obligations, compensatory measures will be reversible quickly by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MA/IRN84243789