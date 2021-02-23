Chinese, US envoys discuss Iran, JCPOA

The two sides exchanged their views on Iranian nuclear issue thoroughly.

During the phone talk, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister expressed China’s position and concern on the issues related to Iranian nuclear program.

The two sides stated that they are working together for a political settlement of Iranian nuclear issue, adding, “We are willing to strengthen dialogue with the relevant parties and jointly advance the return of JCPOA to the right track as soon as possible.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry added that the two sides agreed to maintain communications and coordination in this regard.

Chinese’s Vice Foreign Minister held a telephone conversation with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday to discuss about JCPOA.

