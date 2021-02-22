Zarif clarifies path to solve JCPOA implementation

“There is a path forward, with a logical sequence: #CommitActMeet,” he tweeted on Sunday night.

“As the offending side, US must take corrective measures: -commit to JCPOA -effectively fulfill obligations,” he stressed, adding, “Iran would reciprocate immediately by reversing its remedial measures.”

His tweet came after an interview that he held with the PressTV.

Washington pulled out the UN-endorsed JCPOA in 2018 and reimposed severe sanctions on Iran's economy through a policy dubbed 'maximum pressure' to force Tehran into a 'better' deal. After a year of patience, Iran started to reduce commitments to the deal according to the text of the JCPOA and to create a balance, asking other parties to shield its economy from unilateral US sanctions.

Tehran says all its nuclear measures are reversible as soon as other parties fulfill their part of the commitments under the deal, one of which is normalizing trade and banking ties with the Islamic Republic.

