AEOI Salehi hold meeting with IAEA Grossi in Tehran

Grossi who arrived in Tehran on Saturday night for talks with Iranian officials at his own request met with the AEOI head Ali Akbar Saleh on Sunday morning.

Upon his arrival to Tehran, IAEA chief was welcomed by the Spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi and Iran’s Representative in IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi.

Grossi's second visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran since taking office as director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) comes amid a countdown to the deadline set by Iran slated for Feb. 23 to end the implementation of Additional Protocol (AP).

Grossi's first visit to Tehran took place in early September at the invitation of authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran and in line with continuing Iran's cooperation and commitments as a member of this international body.

Last night, Salehi told reporters that at tomorrow's meeting with Rafael Grossi, the Agency's considerations will be discussed in the framework of the Safeguards Agreement, as well as the cooperation of the two parties.

Earlier, in a tweet, Grossi explained the purpose of his visit to Iran Saturday, saying that his visit aims at finding a mutually agreeable solution, compatible with Iranian law.

His visit comes as Iran’s permanent ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi last Monday said that Iran has informed the IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi of suspension of the country’s voluntary actions under the JCPOA from February 23, 2021.

ZZ/FNA13991203000232