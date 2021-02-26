Navy presence in intl. waters foil enemies' plots: Khanzadi

Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi has said that the dispatching naval fleets to international waters has defeated enemies' conspiracies.

Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, the Iranian Army Navy Commander made the remarks on a visit to the southern Province of Hormozgan on the Persian Gulf and in a meeting with the officers of the Iranian Army Navy on the advent of Imam Ali birth anniversary on Thursday.

Tehran's first reaction to Armenia's developments

Iranian Foreign Ministry has reacted to today’s developments in neighboring Armenia.

Tehran is following the developments meticulously, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday in a short statement.

Iran, Syria discuss strengthening of friendly ties

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has exchanged views with Syria’s foreign and information ministers on strengthening relations between the two countries in different fields.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh held a meeting with Syria’s foreign and information ministers, Faisal Mekdad and Imad Abdullah Sarah, on developing relations between the two countries in different sectors, the Iranian Press TV website has reported.

US must NOT ask Iran to stop remedies under Article 36: Zarif

In a tweet on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif underscored that the US must NOT ask Iran to stop remedies defined under Article 36 of the JCPOA.

"US admits that only after it "left the JCPOA, Iran has taken steps away" while until then" Iran was living up to its limits"," he tweeted.

Razi Covo-Pars Vaccine to be available in mid summer

The President of Iran University of Medical Sciences in Tehran has expressed hope that the Iranian-made Razi Covo-Pars Covid-19 Vaccine will be available to use by mid-summer.

Dr. Jalil Koohpayehzadeh said on Thursday that the first and second phases of the human trial of Razi Covo-Pars "Covid-19 Vaccine" will take about four months. He added that this new Iranian Covid-19 vaccine must accomplish its third phase in order to be verified scientifically.

Suspending Add. Protocol by Iran 'a very important loss'

The IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has called recent Iran's move in suspending the Additional Protocol "a very important loss" for the international community.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi made the comments in an interview with NHK on Wednesday.

Tehran, Moscow discuss regional issues, Yemen developments

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Iranian envoy to Moscow Kazem Jalali conferred on regional issues and developments in Yemen in a meeting on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and developments in the Persian Gulf region, including Yemen.

200 lorries cross Dogharoon each day into Afghanistan

Director general of Dogaroon Border Customs Office said Thursday that more than 200 lorries are exporting Iranian commodities each day into neighboring Afghanistan as the crossing resumes work after the huge fire.

Iran to import 4mn Covid-19 vaccines by late Mar.

Iranian Deputy Minister of Health and Medical Education Mohammadreza Shanehsaz said the country will import four million coronavirus vaccines by March 20.

Iran only returns to JCPOA if wrongdoers take practical steps

Iran’s ambassador in Geneva says Iran will only return to its JCPOA commitments in the case the wrongdoer side takes practical steps.

Ambassador Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh said addressing the UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament that it is up to the United States to make the first move in saving the Iran nuclear deal.

Rouhani felicitates Kuwait on National Day

President Hassan Rouhani has sent a message to the Kuwaiti Emir to felicitate him and the people of the Arab country on their National Day.

Iran fully abided by JCPOA before Trump pullout: US

A State Department spokesman acknowledged that Iran had fully complied with its nuclear commitments under the JCPOA before the Trump administration's exit.

US claim for self-defense in Soleimani case rejected

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN said the US claim for legitimate self-defense in case of the Jan 2020 assassination of General Qassem Soleimani is overwhelmingly rejected.

Sanctions must be lifted within next 3 months: Iran UN envoy

Iranian envoy to the UN has said that the US sanctions have to be lifted within the next three months, adding there is no need for negotiations to return Washington to its JCPOA commitments.

