JCPOA not to be re-negotiated: statement

The statement was issued at the end of the 8th official session of the Assembly and includes six articles.

The foreign policy of the Islamic Republic is based on 'constructive interaction’ with the world, noted the statement, adding, “However, renegotiating an already agreed issue with America is the redline of the Establishment and we consider talks on our defense and missile issues non-negotiable.”

Elsewhere in the statement, members praised the resistance of the Iranian people in the face of ‘oppressive sanctions’ of the US, noting that the so-called ‘Maximum Pressure Policy’ has been defeated.

“The world saw that another evil and irrational American president went to the dustbin of history, but by the grace of God, the holy system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is moving forward relying on strong support of its people.”

“The global arrogance knows that the return or non-return of the United States to the JCPOA has no effect on the resistance of the honorable people of Iran, and their return to the JCPOA without the practical lifting of sanctions is not beneficial, but harmful,” added the statement.

