Iran Anti-narcotics police busts 1,150 tons of drugs in 2020

On Saturday, the joint webinar of the Islamic Republic of Iran Anti narcotic Police with Spain Drugs and Organized Crimes Police held with the presence of anti-narcotics police chief of NAJA (Islamic Republic of Iran Law Enforcement Forces) Second Brigadier General Majid Karimi and his Spanish counterpart.

Iran has achieved favorable results in the field of arresting smugglers, combating major drug transit networks at the regional and international level, confiscating narcotics via indigenous smart devices, as well as preventing society from drug addiction, Karimi said in the meeting.

Referring to the serious will of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against drug trafficking, he said, “With the efforts of my colleagues all over Iran, fortunately, in 2020, a total of 1150 tons of narcotics were discovered by the country's anti-narcotic apparatus.”

While officially inviting his Iranian counterpart to visit the achievements of the Spanish police in the field of counter-narcotics, the chief of Spain Drugs and Organized Crimes Police said, “The Spanish Anti-Narcotics Police is fully prepared to develop relationships with Iran in the fields of the detection dogs training, developing specialized training programs, and new methods of treatment, rehabilitation, and maintenance of addicts."

