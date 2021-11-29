  1. Politics
Terrorist team dismantled in SW Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – Islamic Republic of Iran Law Enforcement Forces (NAJA) announced in a statement that a terrorist team was dismantled in Khuzestan, the southwestern province of Iran.

NAJA in a statement issued on Monday said that the members of a terrorist team attacked a patrol vehicle at a police station in Shadegan City in July. 

Following the Intelligence activities of the police forces of the Khuzestan province, all three members of the terrorist team were identified in Shadegan City and arrested during a series of operations in their hideouts, the statement added. 

According to the statement, police forces seized three guns and significant amounts of explosives and ammunition in the members' hideouts.

In the terrorist attack in Shadegan City in July, one of the police forces has been martyred. 

