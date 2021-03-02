َAbove 700 kg of illicit drugs busted in Iran's Saravan

Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan Border Guards Second Brigadier General Mohammad Mollashahi made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the border guards gathered intelligence on the activities of a drug band at the Delavar border and found out that the smugglers had plans to transfer the consignment from the southeastern regions to the country.

He added: "Border guards succeeded in seizing a vehicle carrying drugs and discovered 737 kilograms of various drugs, including 433 kilograms of glass, 177 kilograms of heroin, and 127 kilograms of opium."

Being a neighbour to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

