Jul 1, 2020, 6:29 AM

Over 1 ton of drugs confiscated in southern Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) –Police Chief of Hormozgan Province of Iran, Brigadier General Gholamreza Jafari announced that during the past 48 hours, the anti-narcotics polices have confiscated 1,087 kg of different types of drugs such as opium, hashish, and crystal.

Police Chief of Hormozgan Province Second Brigadier General Gholamreza Jafari broke the news on Tuesday that during the past 48 hours, the anti-narcotics polices have confiscated 1 ton and 87 kg of different types of drugs like opium, hashish, and crystal by series of intelligence operations in southern provinces of Iran.

“The anti-narcotic polices dismantled 4 trafficking bands and handed over to the judicial officials ”reported the police commander.

Regarding the fact that Iran is a neighbor to the source of the drug, Afghanistan, these sorts of operations are usual for Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been fighting against drug-trafficking for the past decades despite high economic and human.

