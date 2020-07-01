Over 1 ton of drugs confiscated in southern Iran

Police Chief of Hormozgan Province Second Brigadier General Gholamreza Jafari broke the news on Tuesday that during the past 48 hours, the anti-narcotics polices have confiscated 1 ton and 87 kg of different types of drugs like opium, hashish, and crystal by series of intelligence operations in southern provinces of Iran.

“The anti-narcotic polices dismantled 4 trafficking bands and handed over to the judicial officials ”reported the police commander.

Regarding the fact that Iran is a neighbor to the source of the drug, Afghanistan, these sorts of operations are usual for Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been fighting against drug-trafficking for the past decades despite high economic and human.

