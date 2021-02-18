  1. Politics
Iranian envoy holds talks with Georgian defense minister

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Iran’s ambassador to Tbilisi Akbar Ghasemi and the Georgian Minister of Defense conferred on regional peace and stability in a meeting on Wednesday.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Georgian Minister of Defense Irakli Garibashvili said, “Meeting with Ambassador Akbar Ghasemi Aliabadi of #Iran was a good opportunity to once again underline our foreign policy, which is aimed at maintaining a stable and peaceful environment with the countries of the region.”

Ghasemi submitted his credentials to Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili in a meeting in December 2020.

The Georgian president expressed hope that the bilateral ties between the two countries would expand during Ghasemi’s mission.

