Rouhani receives new ambassadors' credentials (+Details)

The new ambassadors of Senegal, Romania, Ghana, Slovakia, and Bolvia held separate meetings with Rouhani on Wednesday and officially started their mission by submitting their credentials to the Iranian president.

During the meetings, Rouhani called for all-out efforts to strengthen relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and their respective countries.

'Senegal can be a gateway for Iran's access to Africa'

In a meeting with Senegal's new envoy to Tehran Saliou Niang Dieng, Iranian President Rouhani underlined the country's potential role in acting as Iran's gateway to African countries.

Referring to the good and sincere relations between the two countries over the past years, Rouhani emphasized the development and deepening of political and economic relations and the increase of cooperation in the fields of science, culture, and technology as well as Islamic sciences.

The President named Senegal a very important country in West Africa, which could be the gateway to Iran's relations with African countries.

The President added: "Iran and Senegal have very good grounds for the development of relations and the cooperation of the public and private sectors of the two countries is essential to achieve this goal."

The new envoy, for his part, said that trying to increase the level of relations and deepen the relations between the two countries is one of his most important goals during his mission in Iran.

Niang Dieng added: "Iran-Senegal relations have always had warm ties and the two countries have a lot of opportunities for strategic cooperation."

'Iranian, Slovak companies can be pioneers of joint cooperation'

Receiving a copy of the new Slovakian Ambassador to Tehran Ladislav Ballek, Rouhani said that the conditions for international interactions of the Islamic Republic of Iran are different from the past, adding that: "Private companies of the two countries can be pioneers in expanding relations and joint cooperation in various fields."

"Welcoming the development of cooperation between Iran and Slovakia, the President stated: Tehran and Bratislava have great potential in the scientific, cultural, and economic fields to expand mutual relations."

Addressing the global combat with Covid-19, he noted: "Iran is currently developing and testing three types of Corona-vaccines and is ready to share its experiences with other countries, including Slovakia."

Ballek, in his turn, noted that Slovakia pays importance to Iran and is determined to expand its relations with Tehran in various fields.

"The epidemic has made cooperation and humanitarian relations among different countries of the world of high importance," he highlighted.

Iran ready to share expertise with Romania in COVID-19 battle

In the meeting with Mirela-Carmen Grecu, the new ambassador of Romania to Tehran, Rouhani expressed Tehran’s readiness to share expertise with Bucharest as well as other countries.

"Iran is interested and ready to exchange experiences with different countries in the field of combating the coronavirus epidemic."

Expressing hope that during the new ambassador’s mission relations between the two countries will expand further, Rouhani added, there are good capacities to promote cooperation between the two countries in the economic and scientific fields and they should be utilized properly.

Ms. Grecu, presented her credentials to Rouhani and said, "Tehran-Bucharest relations have always been cordial and friendly and we should take advantage of this opportunity to improve the existing cooperation and relations between the two countries."

She added, "The implementation of some agreements between the two countries has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. In our consultations with the Iranian ambassador in Bucharest, we have tried to resolve delays and problems in expanding relations by holding a joint bilateral cooperation commission." Iran-Ghana relations should be expanded in various fields In his meeting with Ghana’s newly-appointed ambassador to Iran, Eric Owusu-Boateng, Rouhani described the relations between Iran and Ghana as cordial and friendly and expressed hope that in the new era, these relations will expand in various fields. "The Islamic Republic of Iran is interested in developing cooperation with Ghana in economic and scientific fields and benefiting from the existing opportunities. "The expansion of cooperation between the private sectors of Iran and Ghana can play an effective role in enhancing the level of bilateral interaction, and the two governments should encourage the private sector and provide the necessary support for their cooperation," he said. MR. Owusu-Boateng, while presenting his credentials, called the relations between the two countries long-lasting and friendly and said, "The political relations between Iran and Ghana are very warm and cordial and we should try to maintain friendly economic relations between the two countries." Iran is determined to cooperate with Bolivia in industrial, scientific sectors The exchange of products required by Iran and Bolivia can develop different areas of relations between the two countries, Rouhani said in a meeting with the new Bolivian Ambassador to Iran Romina Guadalupe Pérez Ramos. Wishing success for the new Bolivian ambassador in Tehran, he expressed hope that during her tenure we will see the deepening of relations between the two countries. The Bolivian envoy for her part said: "Iran is a strategic partner for Bolivia, and we have always supported and will continue to support Iran's legitimate positions, including its stances towards its nuclear issue, in the international arena." "Developing and deepening relations and strengthening friendly ties between the two countries is one of my main goals," she added.

