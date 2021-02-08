Removal of all sanctions only way to prove goodwill

"The first step and the only way to express goodwill and to refrain from unconventional and contrary to international standards of the former president ... is the removal of all sanctions against the great nation of Iran," Ghasemi wrote in a note.

"The JCPOA is the JCPOA, with all the elements, members, and agreements driven out of it," he wrote, "The deal was hammered during one of the most difficult and time-consuming negotiations in contemporary history and was finally clinched on July 14, 2015."

Referring to the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and the not fulfilling of the JCPOA obligations by the European side, he said "under the current circumstances, first of all, the material and moral losses of the US unilateral withdrawal from the deal and levying the toughest sanctions on the Iranian nation must be retaliated."

The ambassador noted that the JCPOA is still the JCPOA with the same composition and with all its dimensions, components, and elements that helped endorsement of a historic and international agreement.

Ghasemi urged the new US administration to fully return to the JCPOA to put an end to one of the most notorious acts of breaking promise done under the ex-US President Trump.

"The JCPOA is recognized by all the dimensions and characteristics approved by Resolution 2231 and only with the same committed members around its 2015 table," he added.

He noted that the deal's survival relies on those who have not fulfilled their obligations.

HJ/IRN84222240