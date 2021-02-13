Iran, Georgia stress expansion of scientific cooperation

Iran’s ambassador to Tbilisi Akbar Ghasemi met and held talks with the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Georgia, Mikheil Chkhenkeli on Saturday.

Both sides emphasized the expansion of scientific, educational, and academic cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the significance of collaboration with Iran, Chkhenkeli noted that Tbilisi has always adopted a constructive approach to strengthen educational and academic processes between the two nations.

He further expressed hope that both countries facilitate future cooperation through dialogue.

Ghasemi submitted his credentials to Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili in a meeting in December 2020.

The Georgian president congratulated the new envoy on his position, expressing hope that the bilateral ties between the two countries would expand during Ghasemi’s mission.

Ghasemi described the three-decade history of relations between the two countries and called for adopting new approaches in order to motivate and deepen relations based on common interests and with new horizons.

