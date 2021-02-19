Aggressors using blockade as weapon against Yemen: envoy

In a tweet on Thursday, Irlu wrote, "The aggressors against Yemen, after they knew that the military balance was in favor of the Sana'a authority, they began to talk about a political solution, accusing others of the negative role, & they are using the blockade as a weapon against the Yemeni people."

When Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, their objective was to bring Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh, back to power and crush Ansarullah.

Houthi fighters have been of significant help to the Yemeni army in defending the country against the invaders, leaving the coalition forces bogged down in Yemen.

