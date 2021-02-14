  1. Politics
Yemeni army launch drone attack on Saudi airport

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – The Yemeni army has targeted Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia in a drone strike on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the Army UAV unit targeted Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

He went on to say that a “Samad 3” and “Ghasef K2” drones were used in the operation, adding that the attack was in response to airstrikes by the Saudi coalition and the continuation of the siege of Yemen.

The commander further warned Saudi citizens to stay away from airports and military bases.

The Yemeni army also targeted Abha Airport in a drone strike on Saturday.

