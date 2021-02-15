Iraq destroys ISIL hideouts, seize drone on Syria border

According to Iraqi media, the Iraqi Federal Police Command said in a statement on Sunday that security forces seized a drone and two rockets during a search and inspection operation on the border with Syria.

Another Iraqi security source also announced that three hideouts of the remnants of the ISIL terrorist group in the desert of Anbar province in the west of the country were destroyed and some weapons were discovered.

Security forces discovered and destroyed the three hideouts in the desert between Haditha and Rawa, the source added.

The Iraqi Security Information Headquarters also announced in a statement that the security forces discovered 12 rockets and grenades during a search of a village in Nineveh Governorate and detonated them under control.

According to the statement, the Samarra Operations Headquarters also announced the reconnaissance of the area under the command of the Anbar Operations Headquarters and the discovery of two bombs leftover from ISIL.

A car leftover from ISIL elements was also discovered and destroyed in Anbar province.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ISIL forces have intensified their attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past three months.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

