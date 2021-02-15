Leader to deliver speech on 43rd Tabriz uprising anniv.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will deliver a live televised speech on Wednesday at 10:30 local time on the occasion of the uprising of the people of Tabriz on Feb. 18, 1978, (29th of Bahman in 1356) against the Pahlavi regime.

Every year, Ayatollah Khamenei receives thousands of people from different walks of life in East Azerbaijan Province at Imam Khomeini Hussainia but this year, due to the observance of health protocols for the coronavirus, this meeting will be done through videoconference with the people present in the Tabriz prayer hall.

PHOTO: File photo of the Leader’s last year meeting with people of East Azarbaijan province (Feb. 18, 2019)

