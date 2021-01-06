Leader to deliver live speech on Friday

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is to deliver a live speech on Friday, January 8, on the occasion of the anniversary of the January 9th, 1978 uprising against the West-backed Pahlavi regime.

Each year Ayatollah Khamenei used to receive thousands of people to mark the anniversary of the 1978 Qom protest, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be broadcasted from Iranian national TV.

1978 Qom protests refer to the demonstrations against the Pahlavi dynasty ignited by the Iran and Red and Black Colonization article published in Ettela'at newspaper on 7 January 1978.

Many believe that this demonstration was the start of a wave that ended the Pahlavi regime one year later.

HJ/5115531