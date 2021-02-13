  1. Politics
Feb 13, 2021, 2:35 PM

Car bomb blast in NW Syria killed, injured civilians (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Syrian sources reported that a car bomb had exploded in the northwest of the country, killing and wounding several civilians.

News sources reported today that several civilians were killed and wounded in a car bomb blast in northeastern Aleppo province, northwestern Syria.

According to the news sources, the explosion took place in the center of the market of Al-Rai district.

As Syrian sources reported, ambulances were immediately dispatched to the blast site and were transporting the dead and injured to the hospital.

The Syrian El-Akhbariya network reported that the blast took place at the site of a terrorist group affiliated with Turkey.

Some sources also wrote that the scene was cordoned off to prevent another explosion.

Preliminary reports indicate that one person was killed and 10 others were injured in the blast.

Previously, Syrian sources reported that six people were killed and more than 20 were injured in an explosion in the northern city of A'zaz in Aleppo province.

