Truck bomb exploded near Syria's Aleppo(+video)

According to Al-Mayadeen, on Monday a truck bomb exploded in the city of Azaz on the northern outskirts of Aleppo, Syria.

The number of possible casualties of this explosion has not been officially announced yet, but some sources put the initial death toll at seven.

The Syrian city of Azaz, like other areas on the northern outskirts of Aleppo, is often targeted by car bombs.

Moments after the news broke, Al-Ahram news quoted a medical source in the city of Azaz as saying that one person was killed and nine others were injured in the blast.

An informed police source close to the Syrian opposition also confirmed that the blast damaged seven cars, trucks, and houses near the scene.

RHM/FNA14000601000558