Local sources reported on Sunday that an explosion hit Nangarhar province in the east of Afghanistan.

The blast took place at a livestock market in Nangarhar's Kuz Kunar district, killing one and injuring eight others.

َAccording to the reports, the explosion was caused by a mine that was hidden in a Suzuki car.

TOLO News reported that no group has claimed responsibility for the blast, and the Taliban have not yet commented.

