Blast hits car of Russia activist Prilepin in Nizhny Novgorod

"The car of the writer Zakhar Prilepin was blown up in Nizhny Novgorod. He survived, but was wounded and is conscious," a source with the emergency services told TASS on Saturday.

According to preliminary data, an explosive device was planted under the bottom of the car and Prilepin was injured, and his driver died.

Prilepin reportedly was on the way to his family in Nizhny Novgorod.

There are no official reports and versions of what happened yet.

At the same time, RIA Novosti claims that Prilepin’s press service informed the agency that “everything is fine” with the writer.

In August 2022, the daughter of the philosopher Alexander Dugin, Daria, died in a car explosion near Moscow. In April, pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in an explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg. In both explosions, the Russian authorities and the investigation blamed the Ukrainian special services.

MNA/PR