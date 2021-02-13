Iran adds two gold medals to its tally

Mahdi Moradi snatched the gold at the Men’s Long Jump T/F13 with 6.57 meters. Kazakhstan’s athlete won the silver medal with 6.44 meters and bronze medal went to Chinese Taipei’s competitor with 5.88 meters.

The other gold was won by Mahdi Olad at the Men's Discus Throw F11 with a 39.06 meters throw on Day 3.Russian thrower took the silver medal with 35.06 meters and Uzbekistan’s athlete seized a bronze, throwing 31.85 meters, Tehran Times reported.

Iranian Para athletes had won nine medals in the past two days.

On Wednesday, Hamed Amiri, Saman Pakbaz and Vahid Alinajimi claimed a gold, a silver and a bronze medal in the Javelin - F54, Shot Put - F12 and 100m - T13, respectively.

On Thursday, Mahdi Olad and Behzad Azizi claimed two gold medals in Men’s Shot Put F11 and Javelin F12/13.

Hamed Amiri seized a silver medal at the Men Discus F54/55 and Alireza Sadeghian also took a silver in the Men’s 100m T38

Masoud Heydari claimed a bronze at Javelin F12/13. Alinajimi took a bronze medal in the Men’s 400m.

The competition, which has brought a total of 471 Para athletes from 52 countries together in Dubai, serves as the one of the seven qualifying Para Athletics events for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

MAH/TT