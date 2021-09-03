Amiri wins Iran’s 10th gold at Paralympics 2020

Iranian Javelin thrower Hamed Amiri won Iran’s 10th gold medal in the 2020 Paralympic Games.

His gold was Iran’s 10th gold in the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Javelin thrower Hamed Amiri won the gold medal in the men’s javelin F-54 with a throw of 31.35 meters, creating a record in this field.

Powerlifters Rouhollah Rostami, judo athletes Vahid Nouri and Mohammad Reza Kheirollahzade, long jumper Amir Khosravani, shot putter Mahdi Olad, javelin thrower Hashemiyeh Motaghian, shooter Sareh Javanmardi, javelin thrower Saeid Afrooz, and archer Zahra Nemati have already won nine gold medals for Iran.

RHM/5295601