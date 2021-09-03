  1. Sports
Sep 3, 2021, 10:31 AM

Amiri wins Iran’s 10th gold at Paralympics 2020

Amiri wins Iran’s 10th gold at Paralympics 2020

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – On Friday, Javelin thrower Hamed Amiri won Iran’s 10th gold medal in the 2020 Paralympic Games, creating a record in this field.

Iranian Javelin thrower Hamed Amiri won Iran’s 10th gold medal in the 2020 Paralympic Games.

His gold was  Iran’s 10th gold in the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Javelin thrower Hamed Amiri won the gold medal in the men’s javelin F-54 with a throw of 31.35 meters, creating a record in this field.

Powerlifters Rouhollah Rostami, judo athletes Vahid Nouri and Mohammad Reza Kheirollahzade, long jumper Amir Khosravani, shot putter Mahdi Olad, javelin thrower Hashemiyeh Motaghian, shooter Sareh Javanmardi, javelin thrower Saeid Afrooz, and archer Zahra Nemati have already won nine gold medals for Iran.

RHM/5295601

News Code 178160
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178160/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News