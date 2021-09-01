Iran’s Javelin thrower Afrooz wins Gold

Javelin thrower Saeid Afrooz won the gold medal in the men’s javelin F-34 with a throw of 40.05 meters, breaking the world and Paralympics record.

His gold was Iran’s eighth gold medal in the Games.

The silver and bronze medals were achieved by Colombian rivals Mauricio Valencia and Diego Fernando Meneses Mendina with 37.84 and 37.11 meters, respectively.

On Tuesday, Hashemiyeh Motaghian seized the first-ever gold medal of Iran in the women’s section of the athletics of the Paralympics Games.

With a throw of 24.5m in javelin –F55 category, she gained the gold medal after improving the world record by 47 centimeters.

