Ground Force showcases IRGC defense doctrine in drill: Spox

Speaking among reporters in the general area of the IRGC Ground Force’s drill on Thu., Brigadier General Ahmad Khadem Seyed al-Shohada stated that the drill began in southwest part of the country with a focus on Karbala Regional HQ.

Emphasizing that IRGC's defense doctrine will be demonstrated in this drill by carrying out six offensive operations, he said, "In the first phase of the drill, the command base training and war game of artillery fire components, heliborne and anti-heliborne operations equipment was successfully launched."

The spokesman described the implementation of night operation, use of armored and airborne commando units as salient feature of the Payambar-e Azam-16 Drill and reiterated, “UAVs and attack helicopters of the commando and armored units of IRGC Ground Force would showcase the new capabilities.”

