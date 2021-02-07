Recent war games sent clear message to enemy

"Time, place, type of composition and operational tactics of Eghtedar (Power)-99 Drills sent clear messages to the enemy," he said.

"Through recent exercises, we have made it clear to the enemies that we will disappoint and make any country that cooperates with them regret in case of any invasion to the territory of the Islamic Republic," the Iranian commander said.

He noted that the Iranian forces could successfully showcase their capabilities via the held wargames in the Sea of Oman.

The Eghtedar (Power)-99 Drill of Iran’s Army Ground Force, which was conducted for two days on the shores of Makran to evaluate mobile attack and rapid reaction brigades ended on January 20 with achieving its predetermined goals.

In this military exercise, which was held in the presence of 55th Airborne Brigade, 65th Special Forces Brigade, and 223rd Rapid Reaction Brigade with the transport and combat support of the Air Force, new and creative indigenous tactics were implemented to increase the penetration and widespread attack power of rapid and mobile offensive response units.

The goal-oriented military exercise was held for the first time at the level of Army Ground Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran after major changes were made following the order of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

In this drill, the mobility and rapid reaction, and mobile reaction brigades of the army ground forces were evaluated.

HJ/5141499