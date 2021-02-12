Producing large vessels on IRGC Navy agenda: Tangsiri

The IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri told MNA correspondent that the IRGC navy is constructing equipment and vessels on their own for their own use in line with the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in naming this year as the “The Year of Boosting Production or a Leap in Production”, and his stress on the support for Iranian products.

Admiral Tangsiri also said that they are also cooperating with the Ministry of Defense on joint projects, adding that their own projects are going ahead as planned and "fortunately that we have made great progress."

The commander of the IRGC Navy underscored that "We have the production of large vessels on the agenda and these vessels are being produced in different numbers and sizes," adding, "We also have been producing other equipment, some of which cannot be mentioned due to security reservations, and you will hear about them in the future."

He further said, "The advances and equipment unveiled and being produced in the IRGC navy show a leap in the production and efficiency of the produced equipment."

Admiral Tangsiri, moreover, said that the armed forces not only see Ayatollah Khamenei as their commander-in-chief but also as the Marja (religious reference), stressing that the armed forces have a duty to seriously obey and listen to his orders and guidances on boosting domestic production in line with his urge for Resistance Economy under the sanctions.

