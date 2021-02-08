Iran, Russia, China to hold naval drill in Indian Ocean soon

It is planned to work out interaction during search and rescue operations and measures to ensure the safety of navigation, Dzhagaryan told to RIA Novosti.

The latest naval drills were held at the end of December 2019.

Following the announcement of Iran's joint naval exercise with the Russian and Chinese navies, a Zionist media outlet described it as a step by Iran to challenge the navies of some Western countries in the region.

After the US-French naval alliance in the Persian Gulf, Iran intends to show its strength, the Zionist Jerusalem Post wrote in an analysis.

Pointing out that Iran is advancing the Hormoz Peace initiative, the Zionist media wrote that Tehran's presence alongside Russia and the promotion of close cooperation with China is a victory for Iran in the midst of sanctions.

This Zionist media called the existence of speedboats one of the advantages of the Iranian navy, adding that the country has provided new drones and technologies for its ships.

ZZ/FNA13991120000822