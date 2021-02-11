  1. Politics
Feb 11, 2021, 10:23 AM

IRGC’s Payambar-e Azam-16 ground drill kicks off

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) -- Payambar-e Azam 16 (the Great Prophet-16) drill of Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) began in southwest of the country on Thu.

Objective and field evaluation of the latest achievements, examining the new operational potential and testing the operational strength of new combat and defense equipment are the main aim behind launching this large-scale ground drill.  

