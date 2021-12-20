IRGC’s Payambar-e Azam 17 drill kicks off in S Iran

The Spokesman of the joint exercise of the Payambar-e Azam 17 General Abbas Nilforoshan announced the start of the drill, saying that the exercise will be held for five days on the shores of the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the general area of Hormozgan, Bushehr and Khuzestan provinces with the presence of IRGC ground, naval and air force units, as well as some units of the Basij.

The exercise has already begun in order to increase the level of combat readiness of the IRGC by using the most advanced equipment and tactics to deal with perceived threats and hybrid wars, he added.

Referring to the diversity and multiplicity of participating forces and units, the drill spokesman said that the practice of dealing with different spectrums of threat will be operational for the first time in this exercise.

