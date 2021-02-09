Iranian nation respond to sanctions with resistance

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a ceremony on Tuesday in which the ambassadors of foreign countries felicitated the Iranian president on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

He went on to say that the world was involved in the COVID-19 challenge during the past year and the pandemic indicated global solidarity in the fight against coronavirus.

The diplomat further said that the Iranian nation showed resistance in the face of Trump’s economic terrorism, adding, “Those who waged war against this nation eventually waged war against their own nation and then went to the dustbin of history. This may be the best lesson for the future.”

“Today, we are celebrating the victory of the Islamic Revolution when our dependence on oil is less than ever. Our people suffered hardships, but they did not give up in the face of coercion and they will never surrender,” he added.

He also emphasized that Iranians respond to respect with respect and show resistance when confronted with sanctions and pressure.

