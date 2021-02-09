Iran not to take first step in its JCPOA commitments

Hassan Rouhani made the remarks in a ceremony on Tuesday in which the ambassador of foreign countries felicitated the president on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

He said that the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution established democracy in Iran, adding that the country has sought to ensure peace and stability for the last 42 years.

The president noted that two wars have been imposed on Iran during the past years, one by Saddam and one by Trump, and the country resisted both aggressions and finally became victorious.

He underlined the Islamic Republic had difficulty in accessing its financial resources in the past year to provide the country with medical equipment, foodstuff, and vaccine which was due to US illegals sanctions.

According to Rouhani, the US new administration has not adopted necessary measures to help the Iranian nation and government in the fight against the pandemic, adding that the domestic COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the upcoming months.

He maintained that Iran remained committed to JCPOA for one year after the US unilateral withdrawal from the Nuclear Deal in 2018 and the EU’s lack of commitment under the deal made Iran reduce its obligations.

The President voiced Iran’s readiness to abide by its obligations if other JCPOA signatories fulfill their commitments, adding that the country that pulled out of the deal must take the first step to return to the JCPOA commitments.

He highlighted that the Middle East is an influential region in the world and the Islamic Republic of Iran is always ready to help its neighboring countries in the battle against terrorism.

Rouhani also urged the international courts not to remain silent on the Martyrdom of Lt. General Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandes who were assassinated by US forces at the Baghdad airport on January 7, 2020.

