Parl. supports tightening Iran-China strategic ties: Speaker

The Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has sent two separate messages to Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, and Wang Yang, the Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, to congratulate them on the advent of the Chinese New Year.

Ghalibaf referred to his previous talks with Mr. Li Zhanshu and said, "I would like to stress the common belief of the two countries' parliaments on the development and expansion of friendly cooperation in various fields, which is one of the strategic principles of foreign policy in the country."

He further elaborated in his message that the Iranian parliament "supports any action to strengthen the strategic relationship" between Iran and China.

Furthermore, the Iranian parliament speaker said in his message to Mr. Wang Yang that "I would like to stress the common belief of the parliaments of the two countries on the development and expansion of friendly cooperation in various fields, which is one of the strategic principles of foreign policy in the country. I am confident that through joint efforts we will see a new chapter of shared cooperation."

At the end of both messages, he wished health and wealth, and well-being for his Chinese counterparts and the people and the government of China.

