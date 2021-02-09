European Parliament proposes initiative for Yemeni ceasefire

Al Jazeera News Channel reported on Tuesday that the European Parliament is developing an initiative to establish a ceasefire in Yemen.

The report added that the draft of the initiative urges the Security Council to refer the case of Yemen to the International Criminal Court.

US President Joe Biden has recently criticized the humanitarian situation in Yemen, claiming that his administration is trying to end the war in the country and he has called on his special team in West Asia to adopt necessary measures for a ceasefire in Yemen.

