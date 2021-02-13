Yemeni army targets Abha airport in Saudi Arabia

In a tweet on Saturday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the Army UAV unit targeted Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

He went on to say that a “Samad 3” drone was used in the operation and the UAV hit the target accurately.

He added that the operation was in response to airstrikes by the Saudi coalition and the continuation of the siege of Yemen.

This is the third drone strike by the Yemeni army on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia in the past four days.

The Yemeni army announced on Friday night its successful drone operation against Saudi military positions in the southwest of the country.

The Spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces announced that the UAV unit of the country with three drones has targeted an airport and a military base in Saudi Arabia.

