FM Zarif felicitates Chinese New Year

In a tweet on Thu., Zarif wrote that in the Chinese calendar, last year, it was a difficult year, and this year will be a better year. Congratulations to the Chinese people and government on their salient achievements in the fight against coronavirus, COVID-19.

"I believe that efforts of Chinese people will make a more successful year for them. The year 2021 coincides with the fiftieth year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and China.”

The joint efforts of people of the two countries in the fight against coronavirus, which led to the expansion of friendly ties between the two nations, will definitely help the development of bilateral relations, he added and wished Chinese people a year full of success, health and victory.

Chinese New Year, Spring Festival or the Lunar New Year, is the festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar.

MA/5144445