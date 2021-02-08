340 speedboats join IRGC Navy

In a ceremony attended by Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohamad Bagheri, IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, Governor of Hormozgan, other government and military officials, 340 speedboats capable of carrying and firing various missiles and rockets and supporting diving operations joined to IRGC Naval Combat Organization in Bandar Abbas.

These light, fast and attack speedboats were built in the centers affiliated with the IRGC navy and in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense.

