  1. Politics
Feb 8, 2021, 10:54 AM

340 speedboats join IRGC Navy

340 speedboats join IRGC Navy

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – 340 speedboats capable of carrying and firing various missiles and rockets and supporting diving operations joined the combat section of IRGC Navy today.

In a ceremony attended by Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohamad Bagheri, IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, Governor of Hormozgan, other government and military officials, 340 speedboats capable of carrying and firing various missiles and rockets and supporting diving operations joined to IRGC Naval Combat Organization in Bandar Abbas.

These light, fast and attack speedboats were built in the centers affiliated with the IRGC navy and in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense.

ZZ/

News Code 169655

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News