Leader appoints new Revolutionary Guards' Navy cmdr.

In his decree on Aug. 23, the Leader appointed Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri as the new Revolutionary Guards' Navy commander.

Ayatollah Khamenei called on Tangsiri to employ and train skilled forces, use state-of-the-art naval equipment, and take the livelihood needs into consideration with a focus on establishing an ever-growing and vigilant naval force in full coordination with other sectors of the IRGC.

He also thanked Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi for his efforts and services during his term as the Revolutionary Guards' Navy commander. Fadavi has held the post since 2010.

In a separate decree on Thursday, the Leader appointed Fadavi to the position of IRGC deputy coordinator, replacing Jamaloddin Aberoumand.

