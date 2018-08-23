  1. Politics
23 August 2018 - 15:03

Leader appoints new Revolutionary Guards' Navy cmdr.

Leader appoints new Revolutionary Guards' Navy cmdr.

TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei has appointed Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri as the new commander of the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In his decree on Aug. 23, the Leader appointed Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri as the new Revolutionary Guards' Navy commander.

Ayatollah Khamenei called on Tangsiri to employ and train skilled forces, use state-of-the-art naval equipment, and take the livelihood needs into consideration with a focus on establishing an ever-growing and vigilant naval force in full coordination with other sectors of the IRGC.  

He also thanked Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi for his efforts and services during his term as the Revolutionary Guards' Navy commander. Fadavi has held the post since 2010.

In a separate decree on Thursday, the Leader appointed Fadavi to the position of IRGC deputy coordinator, replacing Jamaloddin Aberoumand.

MS/4382509/4382513

News Code 137031
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News