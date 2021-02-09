Leader's message signals long-term strategic Iran-Russia ties

Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks in his meeting with the Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko on Tuesday in Moscow.

Referring to the first official visit of Ghalibaf as Iranian Parliament Speaker to Russia, Matviyenko said, "This trip is a confirmation of the efforts of Iran and the Parliament of the Islamic Republic to develop the relations between Tehran and Moscow."

Stating that "We know you as a prominent figure with political experience", she added, "We believe that this important trip will create serious momentum in the relations between the two countries."

"Iran is one of our old and close partners and one of the largest friendship groups in the Council of the Russian Federation is the friendship group of Iran," she highlighted, adding, "We are interested in expanding multilateral relations regardless of what is happening in the world."

Emphasizing the promotion of cooperation in the field of power plants and energy, the Russian official said, "We should strengthen the cooperation of the parliaments of the two countries in international forums."

Matviyenko also pointed to the need to strengthen the cooperation of the provincial assemblies in the parliaments of the two countries, saying, "It is necessary to strengthen the legal infrastructure of the relations between the two countries by drafting and approving the documents of cooperation in the parliaments of the two countries, including in the field of scientific-academic cooperation."

She also stressed Russia's support for the lifting of sanctions on Iran.

For his part, Ghalibaf referred to his visit to Russia and convey of Leader's message, saying, "Giving the message of Iranian Leader to Mr. Putin has given a special feature to this trip."

"This important message is about the region and the world powers, and it implies that the bilateral relationship between Iran and Russia will be a strategic, deep and lasting one for several decades, and what is meant is that the agreements and decisions between the two countries to be continued based on 20-50 yrs agreements," he noted.

"Political change in countries with a spirit of hegemony and unilateralism will never affect the deep relations between Iran and Russia, and this is a continuous strategic relationship," he stressed.

Iranian Parl. Speaker went on to say, "It is very natural that for such a deep and continuous relationship we should develop economic, political, cultural, energy, transport, scientific and technological, defense and security cooperation."

"Investment of the two countries in various economic fields, especially with the priority of energy production in different sectors is one of the topics of interest to both countries," he added.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in the Russian capital Moscow on Sunday at the official invitation of Russia’s State of Duma at the head of a high-ranking parliamentary delegation to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual concerns.

He is also scheduled to meet with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

