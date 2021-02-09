Leader of Islamic Revolution vows brilliant future for Iraq

The letter written by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Jan. 21, 2021 is read as follows,

"To the dear Iraqi youth; I like you and I pray for all of you, and I ask the God Almighty to bestow you with great success, salvation, happiness in this world and the Hereafter, and steadfastness in the straight and right path."

"I give you the good news of a bright future for Iraq, a future that depends on your hands and your great efforts and will," the letter added.

