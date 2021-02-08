Changes in White House has no effect on Tehran-Moscow ties

During the meeting, Ghalibaf submitted “an important message” from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to Vyacheslav Volodin.

Appreciating the special efforts of the Islamic Revolution Leader to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, Volodin said, "I am obliged to receive the message of the Supreme Leader of Iran and convey it to the President immediately."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Volodin said, "Iran and Russia must continue to strengthen their convergence to overcome regional and global challenges."

Ghalibaf, for his turn, said, "Just as the existence of an independent Iran is in Russia's interest, so is the existence of a powerful Russia in Iran's interest."

Referring to the new US government, he added, "The change of power in the White House has no effect on our strategic view of Tehran-Moscow relations."

"US long-term plans have no effect other than losses for the region, especially for Iran and Russia," the Iranian Parliament Speaker noted.

Heading a parliamentary delegation, Ghalibaf arrived in Moscow on Sunday evening to hold talks with senior Russian officials.

Apart from his meeting with Volodin, Ghalibaf is also expected to sit down for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Larvov and Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

Upon his arrival yesterday, the Iranian Parliament speaker said, "Relations between the Islamic Republic and the Russian Federation are based on a long-term strategic approach, and accordingly, the parliaments of the two countries will negotiate and cooperate to deepen, direct and lay the groundwork for bilateral ties.”

Iran’s top parliamentarian further touched on the West’s oppressive sanctions on Russia and Iran, saying the two countries are working together in various economic fields to reduce the impact of the measures.

