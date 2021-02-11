Some details of Leader’s letter to Putin revealed

In a note on Thu., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the strategic letter written by the Leader to Russian President Vladimir Putin and stated, “Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasizes that foreign policy must be balanced. This means pursuing neither Eastern nor Western policy to maintain independence and preserve foreign relations with the whole world.”

There is no doubt that the 21st century is the century of Asia. Choosing the time of this trip at a time when new tenants have entered the White House conveys a message to Iran's allies that “we will not waste time due to the White House game in JCPOA any longer.”

“The speaker of the Russia’s State Duma received the message of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, not from parliament, but as Mr. Putin's special envoy. An hour later we learned that Russian President Putin has read the message and taken it into serious consideration.”

The message of Leader of the Islamic Revolution to Mr. Putin had important and precise points that were significant for Russians given the new international relations for strengthening of strategic and stable relations between the two countries, Parliament Special Aide for International Affairs Amir-Abdollahian added.

