Feb 9, 2021, 9:30 PM

Ghalibaf, Patrushev confer on regional, intl. issues

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and the secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev met and held talks on Tuesday in Moscow.

They discussed important security issues in the region, regional issues, and important issues between the two countries, and emphasized the continuation of bilateral relations.

During this important meeting, security, strategic, regional, and nuclear issues were discussed.

The meeting was held without the presence of reporters.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in the Russian capital Moscow on Sunday at the official invitation of Russia’s State of Duma at the head of a high-ranking parliamentary delegation to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual concerns.

